Northcoast Research Upgrades ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) to Buy

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.36.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.