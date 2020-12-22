Nord/LB Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.38 ($73.38).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €63.53 ($74.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BASF SE has a 1-year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1-year high of €68.49 ($80.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.