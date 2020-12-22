Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.28, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 5,248.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 110.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after acquiring an additional 409,391 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 637.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.