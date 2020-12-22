NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Market Cap Tops $2.16 Million

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $2.16 million and approximately $4,922.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000506 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005340 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 620,778,626 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

