NIX (NIX) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. NIX has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $35,091.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $7.50 and $33.94. In the last week, NIX has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,443.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.09 or 0.02670643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00472120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.33 or 0.01340812 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00655330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00287195 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00074670 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,335,875 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

