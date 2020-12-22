NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NI stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. NiSource has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $902.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $99,929.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,356,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in NiSource by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,401,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,440 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 8,260,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,871,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,768,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

