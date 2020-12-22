NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $165.00 at Argus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Argus from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

NKE stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

