NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised NIKE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.03.

Shares of NKE opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 303,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

