NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised NIKE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.03.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62. NIKE has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

