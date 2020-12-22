Next.exchange Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $601.00 (NEXT)

Next.exchange (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Next.exchange has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Next.exchange has a market cap of $527,842.77 and $601.00 worth of Next.exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Next.exchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00354955 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Next.exchange Profile

Next.exchange is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. Next.exchange’s total supply is 16,788,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 tokens. Next.exchange’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Next.exchange is /r/NEXTexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Next.exchange’s official website is next.exchange . Next.exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Next.exchange Token Trading

Next.exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Next.exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Next.exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Next.exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

