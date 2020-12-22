NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading Up 13%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price was up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 782,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 852,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.
About NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.
