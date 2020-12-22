NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Trading Up 13%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s share price was up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 782,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 852,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 71.00% and a negative net margin of 38.80%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.92% of NeuroMetrix worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

