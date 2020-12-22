Neumark (NEU) Price Tops $0.13

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges. Neumark has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $2,281.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neumark Profile

Neumark is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,407,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,889,356 tokens. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

