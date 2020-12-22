NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter worth approximately $332,000.

NTST traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.38. 11,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,322. NetSTREIT has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

