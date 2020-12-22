NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 21986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.54.

Specifically, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 35.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $739,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

