Nestree Price Tops $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Nestree has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $705,474.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.27 or 1.00015501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021726 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000267 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00054866 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,346,083,975 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree's official website is www.nestree.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

