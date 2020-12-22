Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRD opened at $4.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a market cap of $103.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nemaura Medical has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

