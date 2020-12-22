Needham & Company LLC Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.03.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $144.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,581,385 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $351,155,000 after purchasing an additional 841,840 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,456,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

