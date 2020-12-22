NavCoin (NAV) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $62,577.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000325 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024971 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,543,335 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

