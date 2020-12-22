National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,012.31 ($13.23).

A number of research analysts recently commented on NG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

LON:NG traded up GBX 16.60 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 926.60 ($12.11). 5,856,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The stock has a market cap of £32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 926.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 907.39. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.22%.

National Grid plc (NG.L) Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

