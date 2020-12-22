Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Up 23.6% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $393,494.81 and $221,524.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,249,224 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.