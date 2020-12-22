NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.85

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 166899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Several research firms have commented on NK. BidaskClub lowered shares of NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get NantKwest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NantKwest by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.