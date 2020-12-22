NAGA Hits One Day Volume of $2,731.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last week, NAGA has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One NAGA token can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $2,731.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAGA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00054222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00357194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00027523 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002306 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.