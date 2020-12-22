MVL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.75 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, MVL has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cashierest, UEX and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,620,222,333 tokens. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology, CoinBene, Cashierest, UEX, IDEX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

