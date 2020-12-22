MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.36% of MVB Financial worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MVB Financial by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

MVBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.00.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

