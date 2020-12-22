Multiplier (MXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.65 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $84,182.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00140493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00730045 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00165782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00071349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00107478 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 920,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.