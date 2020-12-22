mStable USD (MUSD) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $26.62 million and $629,545.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,856.81 or 0.99790406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021729 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00054876 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000169 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 26,775,182 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

