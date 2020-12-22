MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up to $35.72

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.72, but opened at $39.25. MP Materials shares last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 41,441 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Mine Operations LLC, doing business as MP Materials, owns and operates Mountain Pass, which is a rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company engages in the mining and processing of rare earth concentrates, including Neodymium and Praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, Lanthanum and cerium oxides, and carbonates.

