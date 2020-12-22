MorphoSys’ (MOR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MOR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded MorphoSys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MorphoSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR opened at $27.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.