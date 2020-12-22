Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 1,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813 shares in the company, valued at $169,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Morphic by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth about $819,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Morphic by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Morphic by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 32.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Morphic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

