Morgan Stanley Sells 83,394 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.