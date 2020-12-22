Morgan Stanley Sells 116,474 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,474 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of SSR Mining worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cormark upgraded SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.01.

Shares of SSRM opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.