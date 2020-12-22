Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ExlService were worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ExlService by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 13.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 87.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. BidaskClub raised ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of EXLS opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $3,549,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $199,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,462 shares of company stock worth $8,550,632 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

