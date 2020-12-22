Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. Focus on corporate lending and a strong balance sheet will likely aid growth. Notably, the planned acquisition of Eaton Vance and the buyout of E*Trade Financial are in sync with the company’s efforts to change revenue mix and focus more on less capital markets driven sources. However, the financial impact from the same will be seen after some time and thus, the company's current significant dependence on capital-markets driven revenues makes us apprehensive. Further, steadily increasing expenses remain a major near-term concern. Also, lower rates are likely to hamper interest income growth.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.19.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,813,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $19,754,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

