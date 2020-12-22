Morgan Stanley Has $13.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOR opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

