Morgan Stanley Has $12.95 Million Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Blackbaud worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Blackbaud by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 255.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 8.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $83.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

