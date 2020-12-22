Morgan Stanley Has $12.82 Million Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 569,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 654,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,836 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDU. TheStreet raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

