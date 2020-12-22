MintMe.com Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $92.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $551,461.63 and approximately $92.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00139842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00736598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00167810 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00071502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00108922 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

