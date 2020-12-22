Michael J. Berry Acquires 15,000 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. 1,316,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. CWM LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

