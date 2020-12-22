Michael D. Mulholland Sells 1,104,799 Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,104,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $5,822,290.73.

CYDY stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,615,978. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.35 and a beta of -0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CytoDyn Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CytoDyn Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

CytoDyn Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb extension study for HIV as monotherapy, rollover study for HIV as a combination therapy, Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV, Phase Ib/II trial for triple-negative breast cancer, and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

