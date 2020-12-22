MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Critical Review

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and ARC Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $450,000.00 47.30 -$8.78 million N/A N/A ARC Group $9.50 million 0.24 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and ARC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and ARC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -763.97% -280.52% -190.77% ARC Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARC Group beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.