Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.40 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on B4B3. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro AG (B4B3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.17 ($10.78).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €9.18 ($10.80) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88. Metro AG has a 1 year low of €7.26 ($8.54) and a 1 year high of €13.70 ($16.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

