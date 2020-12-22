Metacoin (MTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,291.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded down 38% against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $71.86 million and approximately $4,291.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metacoin

Metacoin (MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,381,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

