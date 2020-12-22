Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $94,518,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,845,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

CASH opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.27.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,247 shares of company stock worth $1,565,033. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

