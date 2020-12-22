Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells $209,996.80 in Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $209,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MRSN stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.58. 1,254,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,130. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after buying an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

