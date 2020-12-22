Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. Meritor reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,459. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.24. Meritor has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $256,552.02. Insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

