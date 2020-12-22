Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MDP stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.29. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meredith by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 245,263 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 109.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 238,420 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Meredith by 39.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 460,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Meredith by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meredith by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,125,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

