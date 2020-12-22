Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
MDP stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.29. Meredith has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.
Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.87. Meredith had a positive return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $693.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meredith will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Meredith Company Profile
Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.
