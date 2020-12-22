Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.77 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

