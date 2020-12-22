Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $380,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,069,000.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $71.45.

