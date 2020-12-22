Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $424,000 Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in News were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of News by 37.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 59.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in News by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. BidaskClub cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NWSA opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.