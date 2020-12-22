Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $407,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 58.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 55.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,102 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,192.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,162.28. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,245 shares of company stock worth $38,556,101. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.